Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 1:35PM CST until February 13 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

/11 AM MST/ SATURDAY FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST

TEXAS FOR A WINTRY MIX…

…WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT BRINGING SNOW AND BITTER COLD…

.Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog will continue to

cause icy conditions on area roads and elevated surface through

this evening. After midnight, a wintry mix will develop, possibly

impacting parts of I-10 and I-20. Sunday through Monday morning,

another winter storm will bring snow, blowing snow, and bitterly

cold wind chills to the region.

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.

Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice

accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. For the Winter

Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4

to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST /11 AM

MST/ Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Saturday

night through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously

cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in

hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.