Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 4:16AM CST until February 12 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FREEZING FOG CAUSING ICY CONDITIONS

ACROSS THE AREA THIS MORNING…

…ANOTHER WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA SUNDAY INTO MONDAY

BRINGING SNOW AND BITTER COLD…

.Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog will continue to

cause icy conditions on area roads this morning. Slow down and

leave plenty of space in front of you. Even though temperatures

will remain below freezing today, conditions should improve by

early afternoon. Another storm system will bring snow, blowing

snow and bitter cold wind chills to the region Sunday into Monday

morning. Travel could be severely impacted with this storm.

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle and

freezing fog. Visibilities below 1 mile possible. For the Winter

Storm Watch, heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. Wind chills below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST /11 AM

MST/ today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Saturday

night through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Freezing drizzle and fog will cause travel

difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited

visibilities, and use caution while driving. The cold wind

chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect very icy and snow packed roads,

sidewalks, and other exposed surfaces. Dangerous travel

conditions are also expected across the area. Some roads could

become impassable..

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.