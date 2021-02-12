Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 4:16AM CST until February 12 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FREEZING FOG CAUSING ICY CONDITIONS
ACROSS THE AREA THIS MORNING…
…ANOTHER WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA SUNDAY INTO MONDAY
BRINGING SNOW AND BITTER COLD…
.Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog will continue to
cause icy conditions on area roads this morning. Slow down and
leave plenty of space in front of you. Even though temperatures
will remain below freezing today, conditions should improve by
early afternoon. Another storm system will bring snow, blowing
snow and bitter cold wind chills to the region Sunday into Monday
morning. Travel could be severely impacted with this storm.
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle and
freezing fog. Visibilities below 1 mile possible. For the Winter
Storm Watch, heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. Wind chills below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST /11 AM
MST/ today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Saturday
night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Freezing drizzle and fog will cause travel
difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited
visibilities, and use caution while driving. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect very icy and snow packed roads,
sidewalks, and other exposed surfaces. Dangerous travel
conditions are also expected across the area. Some roads could
become impassable..
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.