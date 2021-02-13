Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 4:11AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

A winter storm is expected to arrive from the northwest on Sunday

morning while cold, arctic air is expected to move east

throughout the day on Sunday. To the west of this front, all

precipitation will be rain while to the east, snow. Precipitation

looks to be ongoing with the passage of the front with

temperatures quickly falling behind it, which presently looks to

occur around mid-day or early afternoon. Up to 2 inches looks

possible for much of the Rio Grande Valley. The timing of the

frontal passage along with when precipitation ends remains

uncertain. A quicker cold front passage and a slower precipitation

departure could yield higher amounts of snowfall and vice versa.

Either way, wet roadways will quickly freeze during the afternoon

and evening with slick spots possible. Plan on travel impacts for

Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. In addition to snow,

temperatures will be the coldest so far this season, with many

lowland locations dropping into the teens and single digits by

Sunday evening with wind chill values near zero. Protect people,

pets, pipes, and plants.