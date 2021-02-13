Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 2:12PM CST until February 15 at 1:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/
TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ MONDAY FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO
AND ALL OF WEST TEXAS EXCEPT THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY…
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST
SUNDAY NIGHT FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS…
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SUNDAY
TO 1 PM CST /NOON MST/ MONDAY FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ALL OF
WEST TEXAS EXCEPT THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY…
.An upper level storm system will move in late tonight, resulting
in a strong winter storm for Southeast New Mexico and West Texas,
extending through Monday morning. The main form of precipitation
will be snow, with amounts ranging from 2 to 6 inches across the
region. The greatest amounts are expected in the higher terrain,
Southeast New Mexico, and the Northern Permian Basin. Blizzard
conditions will exist in the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains
Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. Bitterly cold
temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero wind
chills Monday morning.
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as
high as 60 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…The Winter Storm Warning will occur from 11 PM this
evening to 5 AM MST on Monday. However, from 3 PM Sunday to
midnight MST Sunday night, blizzard conditions will occur so a
Blizzard Warning is in effect. For the Wind Chill Warning, from
5 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.
Comments