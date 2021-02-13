Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 1:42PM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…A Winter Storm System will bring significant amounts of snow

to the Sacramento Mountains, portions of Otero and Hudspeth

Counties, and the higher elevations of the Black Range…

.A winter storm system is expected to move through southern New

Mexico and far west Texas tonight through Sunday. This system

will bring gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations.

Moderate to heavy snow is possible in those areas with 8 to 12

inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the Black

Range above 7000 feet, 3 to 5 inches for the eastern Tularosa

Basin, and 3 to 6 inches across the Otero Mesa and highlands of

Hudspeth County. The rest of the lowlands will see light to

moderate snowfall with amounts of 1 to 3 inches through Monday

morning.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12

inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the Black

Range, 3 to 5 inches in the Tularosa Basin, and 3 to 6 inches in

Hudspeth County and across the Otero Mesa. Isolated higher

amounts will also be possible over the highest elevations. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains, the Tularosa Basin, and the

higher elevations of the Gila region and the Black Range in

southern New Mexico. And Hudspeth County in far west Texas.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation is expected

to occur between 6 AM and 6 PM Sunday. Gusty winds may lead to

blowing snow and whiteout conditions at times. Wind chill values

between -10 and -15 will be possible Sunday night into Monday

morning.

Travel will be hazardous as roadways become snow-covered and

slick. Some roads may even become impassable in spots. If you must

travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle

in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state

you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Wind chill

values will be dangerously cold overnight. Be sure to protect

your pipes, plants, and pets from the extreme cold.