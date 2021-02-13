Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 2:12PM CST until February 14 at 4:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/

TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ MONDAY FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO

AND ALL OF WEST TEXAS EXCEPT THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY…

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST

SUNDAY NIGHT FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS…

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SUNDAY

TO 1 PM CST /NOON MST/ MONDAY FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ALL OF

WEST TEXAS EXCEPT THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY…

.An upper level storm system will move in late tonight, resulting

in a strong winter storm for Southeast New Mexico and West Texas,

extending through Monday morning. The main form of precipitation

will be snow, with amounts ranging from 2 to 6 inches across the

region. The greatest amounts are expected in the higher terrain,

Southeast New Mexico, and the Northern Permian Basin. Blizzard

conditions will exist in the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains

Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. Bitterly cold

temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero wind

chills Monday morning.

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.

Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as

high as 60 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold

wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…The Winter Storm Warning will occur from 11 PM this

evening to 5 AM MST on Monday. However, from 3 PM Sunday to

midnight MST Sunday night, blizzard conditions will occur so a

Blizzard Warning is in effect. For the Wind Chill Warning, from

5 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

10 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.