Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 9:35PM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…A Winter Storm System will bring significant amounts of snow
to the Sacramento Mountains, portions of Otero and Hudspeth
Counties, and the higher elevations of the Black Range…
.A winter storm system is expected to move through southern New
Mexico and far west Texas through Sunday night. This system will
bring gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations. Moderate
to heavy snow is possible in those areas with 8 to 12 inches in
the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the Black Range above
7000 feet, 3 to 5 inches for the eastern Tularosa Basin, and 3 to
6 inches across the Otero Mesa and highlands of Hudspeth County.
The rest of the lowlands will see light to moderate snowfall with
amounts of 1 to 3 inches through Monday morning.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the
Black Range, 3 to 5 inches in the Tularosa Basin, and 3 to 6
inches in Hudspeth County and across the Otero Mesa. Isolated
higher amounts will also be possible over the highest
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains, the Tularosa Basin, and the
higher elevations of the Gila region and the Black Range in
southern New Mexico. And Hudspeth County in far west Texas.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation is expected
to occur between 6 AM and 6 PM Sunday. Gusty winds may lead to
blowing snow and whiteout conditions at times. Wind chill
values between 10 and -15 will -be possible Sunday night into
Monday morning.
Travel will be hazardous as roadways become snow-covered and
slick. Some roads may even become impassable in spots. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Wind chill values will be dangerously cold overnight. Be sure to
protect your pipes, plants, and pets from the extreme cold.