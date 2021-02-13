Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 9:35PM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…A Winter Storm System will bring significant amounts of snow

to the Sacramento Mountains, portions of Otero and Hudspeth

Counties, and the higher elevations of the Black Range…

.A winter storm system is expected to move through southern New

Mexico and far west Texas through Sunday night. This system will

bring gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations. Moderate

to heavy snow is possible in those areas with 8 to 12 inches in

the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the Black Range above

7000 feet, 3 to 5 inches for the eastern Tularosa Basin, and 3 to

6 inches across the Otero Mesa and highlands of Hudspeth County.

The rest of the lowlands will see light to moderate snowfall with

amounts of 1 to 3 inches through Monday morning.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

12 inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the

Black Range, 3 to 5 inches in the Tularosa Basin, and 3 to 6

inches in Hudspeth County and across the Otero Mesa. Isolated

higher amounts will also be possible over the highest

elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains, the Tularosa Basin, and the

higher elevations of the Gila region and the Black Range in

southern New Mexico. And Hudspeth County in far west Texas.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation is expected

to occur between 6 AM and 6 PM Sunday. Gusty winds may lead to

blowing snow and whiteout conditions at times. Wind chill

values between 10 and -15 will -be possible Sunday night into

Monday morning.

Travel will be hazardous as roadways become snow-covered and

slick. Some roads may even become impassable in spots. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wind chill values will be dangerously cold overnight. Be sure to

protect your pipes, plants, and pets from the extreme cold.