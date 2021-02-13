Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 12:05PM CST until February 13 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /2 PM
MST/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST
TEXAS…
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ALL OF WEST TEXAS
EXCEPT THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY…
…WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ALL OF WEST TEXAS
EXCEPT THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY…
.A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow has developed
across the Trans Pecos and Stockton Plateau this afternoon. This
has resulted in travel issues along I-10 and I-20. Elsewhere,
areas of freezing fog are causing slick spots on area roads.
Sunday through Monday morning, another winter storm will bring
snow, blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills to the region.
Blizzard conditions are likely across the Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains.
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. For the Wind
Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST /2 PM
MST/ this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late
tonight through late Sunday night. For the Wind Chill Watch,
from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.