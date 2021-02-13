Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 12:05PM CST until February 13 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /2 PM

MST/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST

TEXAS…

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ALL OF WEST TEXAS

EXCEPT THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY…

…WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ALL OF WEST TEXAS

EXCEPT THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY…

.A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow has developed

across the Trans Pecos and Stockton Plateau this afternoon. This

has resulted in travel issues along I-10 and I-20. Elsewhere,

areas of freezing fog are causing slick spots on area roads.

Sunday through Monday morning, another winter storm will bring

snow, blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills to the region.

Blizzard conditions are likely across the Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains.

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.

Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice

accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. For the Wind

Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind

chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST /2 PM

MST/ this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late

tonight through late Sunday night. For the Wind Chill Watch,

from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.