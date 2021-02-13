Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:42PM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…A Winter Storm System will bring significant amounts of snow

to the Sacramento Mountains, portions of Otero and Hudspeth

Counties, and the higher elevations of the Black Range…

.A winter storm system is expected to move through southern New

Mexico and far west Texas tonight through Sunday. This system

will bring gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations.

Moderate to heavy snow is possible in those areas with 8 to 12

inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the Black

Range above 7000 feet, 3 to 5 inches for the eastern Tularosa

Basin, and 3 to 6 inches across the Otero Mesa and highlands of

Hudspeth County. The rest of the lowlands will see light to

moderate snowfall with amounts of 1 to 3 inches through Monday

morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

inches.

* WHERE…The lower Rio Grande Valley in Hudspeth County in far

west Texas.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation is expected

to occur between roughly 8 AM and 11 PM Sunday. Wind chill

values will drop into the single digits to teens Sunday night

into Monday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling as roadways may become

snow-covered and slick. The latest road conditions for the state

you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Very cold

temperatures are expected Monday morning, so be sure to protect

your pipes, pets, and plants.