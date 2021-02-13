Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:42PM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…A Winter Storm System will bring significant amounts of snow
to the Sacramento Mountains, portions of Otero and Hudspeth
Counties, and the higher elevations of the Black Range…
.A winter storm system is expected to move through southern New
Mexico and far west Texas tonight through Sunday. This system
will bring gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations.
Moderate to heavy snow is possible in those areas with 8 to 12
inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the Black
Range above 7000 feet, 3 to 5 inches for the eastern Tularosa
Basin, and 3 to 6 inches across the Otero Mesa and highlands of
Hudspeth County. The rest of the lowlands will see light to
moderate snowfall with amounts of 1 to 3 inches through Monday
morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
* WHERE…The lower Rio Grande Valley in Hudspeth County in far
west Texas.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation is expected
to occur between roughly 8 AM and 11 PM Sunday. Wind chill
values will drop into the single digits to teens Sunday night
into Monday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling as roadways may become
snow-covered and slick. The latest road conditions for the state
you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Very cold
temperatures are expected Monday morning, so be sure to protect
your pipes, pets, and plants.
Comments