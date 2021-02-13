Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:12PM CST until February 13 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/
TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ MONDAY FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO
AND ALL OF WEST TEXAS EXCEPT THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY…
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST
SUNDAY NIGHT FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS…
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SUNDAY
TO 1 PM CST /NOON MST/ MONDAY FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ALL OF
WEST TEXAS EXCEPT THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY…
.An upper level storm system will move in late tonight, resulting
in a strong winter storm for Southeast New Mexico and West Texas,
extending through Monday morning. The main form of precipitation
will be snow, with amounts ranging from 2 to 6 inches across the
region. The greatest amounts are expected in the higher terrain,
Southeast New Mexico, and the Northern Permian Basin. Blizzard
conditions will exist in the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains
Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. Bitterly cold
temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero wind
chills Monday morning.
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight CST /11 PM
MST/ tonight to 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Monday. For the Wind Chill
Warning, from 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Sunday to 1 PM CST /noon MST/
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.