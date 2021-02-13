Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 4:24AM CST until February 13 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…AREAS OF FREEZING FOG, SLEET, AND FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING
FOR LOCATIONS MAINLY ALONG AND NORTH OF I-10…
…HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW, BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND
DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED SUNDAY INTO MONDAY MORNING…
.A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain has developed across the
Trans Pecos and Stockton Plateau this morning. This will likely
cause travel issues along I-10 and I-20. Elsewhere, areas of
freezing fog are causing slick spots on area roads. Sunday through
Monday morning, another winter storm will bring snow, blowing
snow, and bitterly cold wind chills to the region. Blizzard
conditions are likely across the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT…
…WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. For the Wind
Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST /11 AM
MST/ today. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Sunday evening
through Monday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
late tonight through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.