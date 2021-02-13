Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 4:24AM CST until February 13 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…AREAS OF FREEZING FOG, SLEET, AND FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING

FOR LOCATIONS MAINLY ALONG AND NORTH OF I-10…

…HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW, BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED SUNDAY INTO MONDAY MORNING…

.A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain has developed across the

Trans Pecos and Stockton Plateau this morning. This will likely

cause travel issues along I-10 and I-20. Elsewhere, areas of

freezing fog are causing slick spots on area roads. Sunday through

Monday morning, another winter storm will bring snow, blowing

snow, and bitterly cold wind chills to the region. Blizzard

conditions are likely across the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT…

…WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.

Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice

accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. For the Wind

Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind

chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST /11 AM

MST/ today. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Sunday evening

through Monday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from

late tonight through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.