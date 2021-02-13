Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 9:35PM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…A Winter Storm System will bring significant amounts of snow
to the Sacramento Mountains, portions of Otero and Hudspeth
Counties, and the higher elevations of the Black Range…
.A winter storm system is expected to move through southern New
Mexico and far west Texas through Sunday night. This system will
bring gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations. Moderate
to heavy snow is possible in those areas with 8 to 12 inches in
the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the Black Range above
7000 feet, 3 to 5 inches for the eastern Tularosa Basin, and 3 to
6 inches across the Otero Mesa and highlands of Hudspeth County.
The rest of the lowlands will see light to moderate snowfall with
amounts of 1 to 3 inches through Monday morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…El Paso County in far west Texas, and Dona Ana County,
the eastern foothills of the Black Range, central Sierra County,
and southeastern Grant County in southern New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation is expected
to occur between roughly 9 AM and 11 PM Sunday. Gusty winds may
lead to blowing snow at times and wind chill values will drop
into the teens to single digits Monday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling as roadways may become
snow-covered and slick. The latest road conditions for the state
you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Low
temperatures Monday morning will be very cold, and gusty winds
will lead to it feeling even colder. Be sure to protect your
pipes, pets, and plants.
Comments