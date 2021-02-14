Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 10:21PM CST until February 15 at 1:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/

MONDAY…

.A potent winter storm has moved east of the region this evening,

and while little to no additional snow accumulation is expected

tonight, there may still be areas of blowing snow through

daybreak. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue areawide into

Monday, with subzero wind chills.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero.

* WHERE…Rio Grande Valley, Terrell, and Chisos Basin.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could result in

hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.