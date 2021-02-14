Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 1:05PM MST until February 15 at 12:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…A Winter Storm System is bringing heavy snow to far west Texas
and southern New Mexico…
.A winter storm system is moving through southern New Mexico and
far west Texas early this afternoon. This system is bringing
gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations. Heavy snow is
likely across mountain areas, while moderate snow is likely across
much of the lowlands from the Rio Grande Valley east. The
remainder of the lowlands west of the Rio Grande Valley could see
light snow amounts. Blustery winds will continue into early
Monday morning, causing blowing and drifting snow, and as
temperatures fall this evening, dangerous cold wind chill
temperatures.
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches, with storm totals of 4 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest
Texas.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon MST Monday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
