Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 10:21PM CST until February 15 at 1:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/
MONDAY…
.A potent winter storm has moved east of the region this evening,
and while little to no additional snow accumulation is expected
tonight, there may still be areas of blowing snow through
daybreak. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue areawide into
Monday, with subzero wind chills.
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below
zero.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.