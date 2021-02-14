Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 10:21PM CST until February 15 at 1:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/

MONDAY…

.A potent winter storm has moved east of the region this evening,

and while little to no additional snow accumulation is expected

tonight, there may still be areas of blowing snow through

daybreak. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue areawide into

Monday, with subzero wind chills.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees below

zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CST /noon MST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills

could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not

taken.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.