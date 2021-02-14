Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 1:59PM CST until February 15 at 1:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING…
…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM
MST/ TONIGHT…
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/
MONDAY…
.A winter storm has arrived bringing strong winds, heavy and
blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Heavy and blowing
snow will cause major travel issues across the area with blizzard
conditions over the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. Bitterly
cold temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero
wind chills.
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Blizzard Warning,
blizzard conditions, including visibilities of 1/4th of a mile
or less. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
Easterly winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST Monday. For
the Blizzard Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.