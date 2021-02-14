Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 1:59PM CST until February 15 at 1:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM

MST/ TONIGHT…

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/

MONDAY…

.A winter storm has arrived bringing strong winds, heavy and

blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Heavy and blowing

snow will cause major travel issues across the area with blizzard

conditions over the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. Bitterly

cold temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero

wind chills.

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill

Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as

15 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST /11 PM

MST/ tonight. For the Wind Chill Warning, until 1 PM CST /noon

MST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously

cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if

precautions are not taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.