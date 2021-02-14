Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 4:25AM CST until February 15 at 1:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING FOR HEAVY AND BLOWING SNOW…
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FOR THE
GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW
VISIBILITIES FROM HEAVY AND BLOWING SNOW…
…WIND CHILL WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING FOR BITTERLY COLD CONDITIONS…
.A winter storm has arrived bringing strong winds, heavy and
blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Heavy and blowing
snow will cause major travel issues across the area with blizzard
conditions over the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. Bitterly
cold temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero wind
chills.
…WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/
MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Wind Chill
Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/
Monday. For the Wind Chill Warning, until 1 PM CST /noon MST/
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold
wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if
precautions are not taken.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.