Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 4:25AM CST until February 15 at 1:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING FOR HEAVY AND BLOWING SNOW…
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FOR THE
GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW
VISIBILITIES FROM HEAVY AND BLOWING SNOW…
…WIND CHILL WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING FOR BITTERLY COLD CONDITIONS…
.A winter storm has arrived bringing strong winds, heavy and
blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Heavy and blowing
snow will cause major travel issues across the area with blizzard
conditions over the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. Bitterly
cold temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero wind
chills.
…WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions.
Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting
as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until 5 AM MST Monday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.