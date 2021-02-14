Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 4:25AM CST until February 15 at 1:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING FOR HEAVY AND BLOWING SNOW…

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FOR THE

GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW

VISIBILITIES FROM HEAVY AND BLOWING SNOW…

…WIND CHILL WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING FOR BITTERLY COLD CONDITIONS…

.A winter storm has arrived bringing strong winds, heavy and

blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Heavy and blowing

snow will cause major travel issues across the area with blizzard

conditions over the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. Bitterly

cold temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero wind

chills.

…WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions.

Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously

cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until 5 AM MST Monday. For

the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 30 minutes.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.