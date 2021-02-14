Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 1:05PM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…A Winter Storm System is bringing heavy snow to far west Texas
and southern New Mexico…
.A winter storm system is moving through southern New Mexico and
far west Texas early this afternoon. This system is bringing
gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations. Heavy snow is
likely across mountain areas, while moderate snow is likely across
much of the lowlands from the Rio Grande Valley east. The
remainder of the lowlands west of the Rio Grande Valley could see
light snow amounts. Blustery winds will continue into early
Monday morning, causing blowing and drifting snow, and as
temperatures fall this evening, dangerous cold wind chill
temperatures.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2
inches, with storm totals of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest
Texas.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.