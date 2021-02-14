Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 1:05PM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…A Winter Storm System is bringing heavy snow to far west Texas

and southern New Mexico…

.A winter storm system is moving through southern New Mexico and

far west Texas early this afternoon. This system is bringing

gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations. Heavy snow is

likely across mountain areas, while moderate snow is likely across

much of the lowlands from the Rio Grande Valley east. The

remainder of the lowlands west of the Rio Grande Valley could see

light snow amounts. Blustery winds will continue into early

Monday morning, causing blowing and drifting snow, and as

temperatures fall this evening, dangerous cold wind chill

temperatures.

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to two inches, with storm totals of 4 to 7

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

25 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest

Texas.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this

evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon MST Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.