Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 1:59PM CST until February 15 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING…
…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM
MST/ TONIGHT…
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/
MONDAY…
.A winter storm has arrived bringing strong winds, heavy and
blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Heavy and blowing
snow will cause major travel issues across the area with blizzard
conditions over the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. Bitterly
cold temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero
wind chills.
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill
Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST /11 PM
MST/ tonight. For the Wind Chill Warning, until 1 PM CST /noon
MST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if
precautions are not taken.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.