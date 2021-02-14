Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 1:59PM CST until February 15 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM

MST/ TONIGHT…

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/

MONDAY…

.A winter storm has arrived bringing strong winds, heavy and

blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Heavy and blowing

snow will cause major travel issues across the area with blizzard

conditions over the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. Bitterly

cold temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero

wind chills.

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

10 below zero.

* WHERE…Rio Grande Valley, Terrell, and Chisos Basin.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST

tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening

to 1 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind

chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not

taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.