Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 1:59PM CST until February 15 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING…
…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM
MST/ TONIGHT…
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/
MONDAY…
.A winter storm has arrived bringing strong winds, heavy and
blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Heavy and blowing
snow will cause major travel issues across the area with blizzard
conditions over the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. Bitterly
cold temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero
wind chills.
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
10 below zero.
* WHERE…Rio Grande Valley, Terrell, and Chisos Basin.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST
tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 1 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not
taken.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.