Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 4:25AM CST until February 15 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING FOR HEAVY AND BLOWING SNOW…

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FOR THE

GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW

VISIBILITIES FROM HEAVY AND BLOWING SNOW…

…WIND CHILL WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING FOR BITTERLY COLD CONDITIONS…

.A winter storm has arrived bringing strong winds, heavy and

blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Heavy and blowing

snow will cause major travel issues across the area with blizzard

conditions over the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. Bitterly

cold temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero wind

chills.

…WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/

MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Wind Chill

Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 20 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/

Monday. For the Wind Chill Warning, until 1 PM CST /noon MST/

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold

wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if

precautions are not taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.