Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 4:25AM CST until February 15 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING FOR HEAVY AND BLOWING SNOW…

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FOR THE

GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW

VISIBILITIES FROM HEAVY AND BLOWING SNOW…

…WIND CHILL WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING FOR BITTERLY COLD CONDITIONS…

.A winter storm has arrived bringing strong winds, heavy and

blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Heavy and blowing

snow will cause major travel issues across the area with blizzard

conditions over the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. Bitterly

cold temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero wind

chills.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low

as 5 below zero.

* WHERE…Rio Grande Valley.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Monday.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 1 PM

CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little

as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect snow packed roads,

sidewalks, and other exposed surfaces. Dangerous travel

conditions are also expected across the area. Some roads could

become impassable.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.