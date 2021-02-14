Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 4:25AM CST until February 15 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING FOR HEAVY AND BLOWING SNOW…
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FOR THE
GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW
VISIBILITIES FROM HEAVY AND BLOWING SNOW…
…WIND CHILL WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING FOR BITTERLY COLD CONDITIONS…
.A winter storm has arrived bringing strong winds, heavy and
blowing snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Heavy and blowing
snow will cause major travel issues across the area with blizzard
conditions over the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. Bitterly
cold temperatures will occur Sunday into Monday, with subzero wind
chills.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 5 below zero.
* WHERE…Rio Grande Valley.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Monday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 1 PM
CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little
as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect snow packed roads,
sidewalks, and other exposed surfaces. Dangerous travel
conditions are also expected across the area. Some roads could
become impassable.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.
