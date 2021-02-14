Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 6:22AM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…A Winter Storm System will bring significant amounts of snow
to the Sacramento Mountains, portions of Otero and Hudspeth
Counties, and the higher elevations of the Black Range…
.A winter storm system is expected to move through southern New
Mexico and far west Texas through the day today. This system will
bring gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations.
Moderate to heavy snow is possible in those areas with 8 to 12
inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the Black
Range above 7000 feet, 3 to 5 inches for the eastern Tularosa
Basin, and 3 to 6 inches across the Otero Mesa and highlands of
Hudspeth County. The rest of the lowlands will see light to
moderate snowfall with amounts of 1 to 4 inches through Monday
morning.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the
Black Range, 3 to 5 inches in the Tularosa Basin, and 3 to 6
inches in Hudspeth County and across the Otero Mesa. Isolated
higher amounts will also be possible over the highest
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains, the Tularosa Basin, and the
higher elevations of the Gila region and the Black Range in
southern New Mexico. And Hudspeth County in far west Texas.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation is expected
to occur between 6 AM and 6 PM Sunday. Gusty winds may lead to
blowing snow and whiteout conditions at times. Wind chill
values between 10 and 15 -will be -possible Sunday night into
Monday morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.