Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 8:58AM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…A Winter Storm System is bringing heavy snow to far west Texas
and southern New Mexico…
.A winter storm system is expected to move through southern New
Mexico and far west Texas through the day today. This system will
bring gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations.
Moderate to heavy snow is possible in those areas with 8 to
12 inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the Black
Range above 7000 feet, 3 to 5 inches for the eastern Tularosa
Basin, and 3 to 6 inches across the Otero Mesa and highlands of
Hudspeth County. The rest of the lowlands will see light to
moderate snowfall with amounts of 1 to 5 inches through Monday
morning. Visibility reductions are also possible due to the gusty
winds and periods of heavy snow.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest
Texas.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation is expected
to occur between roughly 9 AM and 11 PM Sunday. Gusty winds
may lead to blowing snow at times and wind chill values will
drop into the teens to single digits Monday morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.