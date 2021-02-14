Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 1:05PM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…A Winter Storm System is bringing heavy snow to far west Texas

and southern New Mexico…

.A winter storm system is moving through southern New Mexico and

far west Texas early this afternoon. This system is bringing

gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations. Heavy snow is

likely across mountain areas, while moderate snow is likely across

much of the lowlands from the Rio Grande Valley east. The

remainder of the lowlands west of the Rio Grande Valley could see

light snow amounts. Blustery winds will continue into early

Monday morning, causing blowing and drifting snow, and as

temperatures fall this evening, dangerous cold wind chill

temperatures.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch

with storm totals of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.