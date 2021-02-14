Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 8:58AM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…A Winter Storm System is bringing heavy snow to far west Texas

and southern New Mexico…

.A winter storm system is expected to move through southern New

Mexico and far west Texas through the day today. This system will

bring gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations.

Moderate to heavy snow is possible in those areas with 8 to

12 inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the Black

Range above 7000 feet, 3 to 5 inches for the eastern Tularosa

Basin, and 3 to 6 inches across the Otero Mesa and highlands of

Hudspeth County. The rest of the lowlands will see light to

moderate snowfall with amounts of 1 to 5 inches through Monday

morning. Visibility reductions are also possible due to the gusty

winds and periods of heavy snow.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one to two

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow accumulation is expected

to occur between roughly 9 AM and 11 PM Sunday. Gusty winds may

lead to blowing snow at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.