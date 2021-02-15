Special Weather Statement issued February 15 at 6:29PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

Given very cold temperatures in the wake of a winter storm that

impacted the region, many roadways remain icy and snowpacked.

Travelers are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their

destination, and ensure vehicles are properly prepared for winter

travel. Even as snow and ice are cleared and melting occurs during

the afternoon, very cold overnight temperatures will result in

refreezing of road surfaces, especially on bridges and overpasses,

as well as less traveled roadways. Black ice is very difficult to

see, and could result in dangerous conditions for the morning and

evening commutes for the next few days. Be prepared, and remember

if there’s ice and snow, take it slow.