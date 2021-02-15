Special Weather Statement issued February 15 at 6:29PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
Given very cold temperatures in the wake of a winter storm that
impacted the region, many roadways remain icy and snowpacked.
Travelers are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their
destination, and ensure vehicles are properly prepared for winter
travel. Even as snow and ice are cleared and melting occurs during
the afternoon, very cold overnight temperatures will result in
refreezing of road surfaces, especially on bridges and overpasses,
as well as less traveled roadways. Black ice is very difficult to
see, and could result in dangerous conditions for the morning and
evening commutes for the next few days. Be prepared, and remember
if there’s ice and snow, take it slow.
