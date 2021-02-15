Skip to Content
Wind Chill Advisory issued February 15 at 4:14AM CST until February 15 at 1:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/
MONDAY…

.Bitterly cold temperatures will continue areawide today, with
subzero wind chills.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below
zero.

* WHERE…Rio Grande Valley, Terrell, and Chisos Basin.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

