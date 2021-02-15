Wind Chill Warning issued February 15 at 4:14AM CST until February 15 at 1:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/
MONDAY…
.Bitterly cold temperatures will continue areawide today, with
subzero wind chills.
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM CST /noon MST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.