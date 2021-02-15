Wind Chill Warning issued February 15 at 4:14AM CST until February 15 at 1:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/

MONDAY…

.Bitterly cold temperatures will continue areawide today, with

subzero wind chills.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CST /noon MST/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could result in

hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.