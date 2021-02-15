Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 10:20PM MST until February 17 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Another winter storm will impact the Sacramento Mountains and
the Black Range on Tuesday…
.Another winter storm system will move through southern New
Mexico on Tuesday. This system will produce additional snowfall
accumulations to the Gila region including the Black Range, and
the Sacramento Mountains. Periods of heavy snow will be likely,
especially Tuesday late morning through the afternoon hours.
Gusty winds and heavy snow may cause whiteout conditions. The
precipitation associated with this system will diminish through
Tuesday night. Additionally, we will continue to experience cold
temperatures through Thursday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The Sacramento mountains above 7500 ft. in south
central New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest bands of snow will occur
between 10 AM Tuesday and 5 PM Tuesday. Gusty winds and heavy
snowfall will lead to blowing snow and whiteout conditions
resulting in significant reductions in visibility and
treacherous travel.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
