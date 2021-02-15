Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 10:20PM MST until February 17 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Another winter storm will impact the Sacramento Mountains and

the Black Range on Tuesday…

.Another winter storm system will move through southern New

Mexico on Tuesday. This system will produce additional snowfall

accumulations to the Gila region including the Black Range, and

the Sacramento Mountains. Periods of heavy snow will be likely,

especially Tuesday late morning through the afternoon hours.

Gusty winds and heavy snow may cause whiteout conditions. The

precipitation associated with this system will diminish through

Tuesday night. Additionally, we will continue to experience cold

temperatures through Thursday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Sacramento mountains above 7500 ft. in south

central New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest bands of snow will occur

between 10 AM Tuesday and 5 PM Tuesday. Gusty winds and heavy

snowfall will lead to blowing snow and whiteout conditions

resulting in significant reductions in visibility and

treacherous travel.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.