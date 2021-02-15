Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 10:20PM MST until February 17 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Another winter storm will impact the Sacramento Mountains and

the Black Range on Tuesday…

.Another winter storm system will move through southern New

Mexico on Tuesday. This system will produce additional snowfall

accumulations to the Gila region including the Black Range, and

the Sacramento Mountains. Periods of heavy snow will be likely,

especially Tuesday late morning through the afternoon hours.

Gusty winds and heavy snow may cause whiteout conditions. The

precipitation associated with this system will diminish through

Tuesday night. Additionally, we will continue to experience cold

temperatures through Thursday.

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations between

3 to 6 inches across portions of the Gila and Black Range above

7500 ft, and the west slopes of the Sacramento mountains. 2 to

4 inches possible across east slopes of the Sacramento mountains

below 7500 ft.

* WHERE…The east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains in south

central New Mexico and the Gila Region including the Black Range

in southwestern New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest bands of snow will occur

between 10 AM Tuesday and 5 PM Tuesday. Gusty winds and heavy

periods of snow will lead to blowing snow resulting in

significant reductions in visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.