Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 10:20PM MST until February 17 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Another winter storm will impact the Sacramento Mountains and
the Black Range on Tuesday…
.Another winter storm system will move through southern New
Mexico on Tuesday. This system will produce additional snowfall
accumulations to the Gila region including the Black Range, and
the Sacramento Mountains. Periods of heavy snow will be likely,
especially Tuesday late morning through the afternoon hours.
Gusty winds and heavy snow may cause whiteout conditions. The
precipitation associated with this system will diminish through
Tuesday night. Additionally, we will continue to experience cold
temperatures through Thursday.
* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations between
3 to 6 inches across portions of the Gila and Black Range above
7500 ft, and the west slopes of the Sacramento mountains. 2 to
4 inches possible across east slopes of the Sacramento mountains
below 7500 ft.
* WHERE…The east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains in south
central New Mexico and the Gila Region including the Black Range
in southwestern New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest bands of snow will occur
between 10 AM Tuesday and 5 PM Tuesday. Gusty winds and heavy
periods of snow will lead to blowing snow resulting in
significant reductions in visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.