Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility less than 1 mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE…the Sacramento Mountains above 7500 feet including

Cloudcroft and Sunspot.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.