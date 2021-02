Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility less than 1 mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains above 7500 feet including

Cloudcroft and Sunspot.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.