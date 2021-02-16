High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 2:27PM CST until February 16 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…People driving high-profile vehicles should strongly
consider postponing travel in until the winds subside. Severe
turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying
light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.