High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 2:27PM CST until February 16 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…People driving high-profile vehicles should strongly

consider postponing travel in until the winds subside. Severe

turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying

light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.