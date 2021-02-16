High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 3:32AM CST until February 16 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…In effect until 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher

elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be

especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. People

driving high-profile vehicles should strongly consider

postponing travel in until the winds subside. Severe turbulence

near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light

aircraft.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.