High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 3:32AM CST until February 16 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…In effect until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher
elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be
especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. People
driving high-profile vehicles should strongly consider
postponing travel in until the winds subside. Severe turbulence
near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light
aircraft.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.