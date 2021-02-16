Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 11 AM moderate to heavy snows continued to fall over the
Sacramento Mountain region of northeast Otero County New Mexico.
Wind gusts around 30 mph were also occurring resulting in areas of
low visibility less than a quarter mile over some locations.
Up to a foot of snow may fall across this region by early tonight
with the combination of snow covered icy roads and low visibility
causing dangerous driving conditions. Dangerously cold wind
chills are also expected.
Locations affected by the snow will include
Cloudcroft…Mescalero…Timberon…Mayhill…Sacramento and
surrounding areas.
