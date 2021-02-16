Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 11 AM moderate to heavy snows continued to fall over the

Sacramento Mountain region of northeast Otero County New Mexico.

Wind gusts around 30 mph were also occurring resulting in areas of

low visibility less than a quarter mile over some locations.

Up to a foot of snow may fall across this region by early tonight

with the combination of snow covered icy roads and low visibility

causing dangerous driving conditions. Dangerously cold wind

chills are also expected.

Locations affected by the snow will include

Cloudcroft…Mescalero…Timberon…Mayhill…Sacramento and

surrounding areas.