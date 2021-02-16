Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 11:17AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 1115 AM this morning light to moderate snow was falling across

portions of southern New Mexico around or over Silver City…San

Lorenzo…Kingston…Hillsboro…Pinos Altos…Alamogordo…Truth

or Consequences and surrounding locations.

Heaviest snows were falling over mountain areas above 6000 feet with

mostly light snow in the lower elevations. By this evening total snow

amounts will range from around 3 to 6 inches over the higher

mountains while most of the lower elevations will receive less

than 2 inches.

The snow will create dangerous driving conditions due to icy

slippery roads and low visibilities less than 2 miles.