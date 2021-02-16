Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 11:17AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 1115 AM this morning light to moderate snow was falling across
portions of southern New Mexico around or over Silver City…San
Lorenzo…Kingston…Hillsboro…Pinos Altos…Alamogordo…Truth
or Consequences and surrounding locations.
Heaviest snows were falling over mountain areas above 6000 feet with
mostly light snow in the lower elevations. By this evening total snow
amounts will range from around 3 to 6 inches over the higher
mountains while most of the lower elevations will receive less
than 2 inches.
The snow will create dangerous driving conditions due to icy
slippery roads and low visibilities less than 2 miles.
Comments