Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 4:29PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
Current observations around San Augustine Pass and surrounding
locations to the east indicate windy to gusty conditions at this
time. Values are gusting into the 45 to 50 mph range across east
slopes of the Organ mountains, with 60 to 65 mph across San
Augustine Pass. Expect windy conditions to continue for the next
few hours before gradually diminishing this evening. Driving will
be difficult along highways, especially for high profile
vehicles.
