Special Weather Statement issued February 16 at 4:29PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

Current observations around San Augustine Pass and surrounding

locations to the east indicate windy to gusty conditions at this

time. Values are gusting into the 45 to 50 mph range across east

slopes of the Organ mountains, with 60 to 65 mph across San

Augustine Pass. Expect windy conditions to continue for the next

few hours before gradually diminishing this evening. Driving will

be difficult along highways, especially for high profile

vehicles.