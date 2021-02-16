Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 1:23PM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Luna County and southern portions of Hidalgo County in
southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN…Through 7 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions will cause difficult
driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor objects and
decorations may be blown around or damaged. The strongest winds
will occur through 5 PM, with the highest gusts across southern
portions of Hidalgo County in the New Mexico Bootheel. Patchy
blowing dust will also be possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Patchy blowing dust may
reduce visibilities at times. Remain alert for changing
conditions if you are traveling.