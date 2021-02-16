Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 1:23PM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Luna County and southern portions of Hidalgo County in

southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN…Through 7 PM MST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions will cause difficult

driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor objects and

decorations may be blown around or damaged. The strongest winds

will occur through 5 PM, with the highest gusts across southern

portions of Hidalgo County in the New Mexico Bootheel. Patchy

blowing dust will also be possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Patchy blowing dust may

reduce visibilities at times. Remain alert for changing

conditions if you are traveling.