Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:11 pm
Published 2:21 pm

Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 2:21PM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Luna County and southern portions of Hidalgo County in
southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN…Through 7 PM MST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions will cause difficult
driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor objects and
decorations may be blown around or damaged. The strongest
winds will occur through 5 PM, with the highest gusts across
southern portions of Hidalgo County in the New Mexico
Bootheel. Patchy blowing dust will also be possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Patchy blowing dust may
reduce visibilities at times. Remain alert for changing
conditions if you are traveling.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content