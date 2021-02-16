Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 5:55AM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Luna and southern portions of Hidalgo county in
southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions will cause difficult
driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor objects and
decorations may be blown around or damaged. In addition, the
strongest winds will occur between 11 AM and 5 PM with the
highest gusts across southern portions of Hidalgo county.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.