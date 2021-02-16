Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 5:55AM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Luna and southern portions of Hidalgo county in

southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions will cause difficult

driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor objects and

decorations may be blown around or damaged. In addition, the

strongest winds will occur between 11 AM and 5 PM with the

highest gusts across southern portions of Hidalgo county.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.