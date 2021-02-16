Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 1:28PM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Winter Storm Continues to Move Through the Borderland Today…
.Another winter storm system continues to make its way through
the Borderland this afternoon. This system is producing
additional snowfall accumulations in the Gila region and
Sacramento Mountains. Periods of heavy snow will be likely through
the afternoon and early evening hours. Gusty winds and heavier
snow showers may cause whiteout conditions at times. All
precipitation from this system is expected to come to an end by
midnight tonight.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations this
afternoon between 2 and 4 inches, with storm total snow
accumulations of 8 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph
through the evening.
* WHERE…The Sacramento mountains above 7500 feet in south
central New Mexico.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to occur
between now and 5 PM. Gusty winds and heavier snow showers will
result in blowing snow and reduced visibilities at times.
Most roads are snow-covered making travel very hazardous. Some
roads may become impassable in spots. If you must travel, keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are
calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.