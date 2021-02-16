Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 1:28PM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Winter Storm Continues to Move Through the Borderland Today…

.Another winter storm system continues to make its way through

the Borderland this afternoon. This system is producing

additional snowfall accumulations in the Gila region and

Sacramento Mountains. Periods of heavy snow will be likely through

the afternoon and early evening hours. Gusty winds and heavier

snow showers may cause whiteout conditions at times. All

precipitation from this system is expected to come to an end by

midnight tonight.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations this

afternoon between 2 and 4 inches, with storm total snow

accumulations of 8 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph

through the evening.

* WHERE…The Sacramento mountains above 7500 feet in south

central New Mexico.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to occur

between now and 5 PM. Gusty winds and heavier snow showers will

result in blowing snow and reduced visibilities at times.

Most roads are snow-covered making travel very hazardous. Some

roads may become impassable in spots. If you must travel, keep an

extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.