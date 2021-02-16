Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 5:52AM MST until February 17 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Another winter storm will impact the Sacramento Mountains and
the Black Range Today…
.Another winter storm system is moving through southern New
Mexico today. This system will produce additional snowfall
accumulations to the Gila region including the Black Range, and
the Sacramento Mountains. Periods of heavy snow will be likely,
especially late this morning through the afternoon hours. Gusty
winds and heavy snow may cause whiteout conditions. The
precipitation associated with this system will diminish through
tonight. Additionally, we will continue to experience cold
temperatures through Thursday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The Sacramento mountains above 7500 feet in south
central New Mexico.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest bands of snow will occur
between 10 AM and 5 PM today. Gusty winds and heavy snowfall
will lead to blowing snow and whiteout conditions resulting in
significant reductions in visibility and treacherous travel.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.