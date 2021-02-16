Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 1:28PM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Winter Storm Continues to Move Through the Borderland Today…

.Another winter storm system continues to make its way through

the Borderland this afternoon. This system is producing

additional snowfall accumulations in the Gila region and

Sacramento Mountains. Periods of heavy snow will be likely through

the afternoon and early evening hours. Gusty winds and heavier

snow showers may cause whiteout conditions at times. All

precipitation from this system is expected to come to an end by

midnight tonight.

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of to

1 to 3 inches through the evening hours. Storm total snow

accumulations will be between 3 to 6 inches across portions of

the Gila and Black Range above 7500 ft, and the west slopes of

the Sacramento mountains. 2 to 4 inches possible across east

slopes of the Sacramento mountains below 7500 ft.

* WHERE…The east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains in south

central New Mexico and the Gila Region including the Black

Range in southwestern New Mexico.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will occur between now

and 5 PM. Gusty winds and heavier snow showers will result in

blowing snow and reduced visibilities at times.

Roads are likely snow-covered in some areas making driving

hazardous. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest

road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained

by calling 5 1 1.