Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 1:28PM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Winter Storm Continues to Move Through the Borderland Today…
.Another winter storm system continues to make its way through
the Borderland this afternoon. This system is producing
additional snowfall accumulations in the Gila region and
Sacramento Mountains. Periods of heavy snow will be likely through
the afternoon and early evening hours. Gusty winds and heavier
snow showers may cause whiteout conditions at times. All
precipitation from this system is expected to come to an end by
midnight tonight.
* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of to
1 to 3 inches through the evening hours. Storm total snow
accumulations will be between 3 to 6 inches across portions of
the Gila and Black Range above 7500 ft, and the west slopes of
the Sacramento mountains. 2 to 4 inches possible across east
slopes of the Sacramento mountains below 7500 ft.
* WHERE…The east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains in south
central New Mexico and the Gila Region including the Black
Range in southwestern New Mexico.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will occur between now
and 5 PM. Gusty winds and heavier snow showers will result in
blowing snow and reduced visibilities at times.
Roads are likely snow-covered in some areas making driving
hazardous. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest
road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained
by calling 5 1 1.