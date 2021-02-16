Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 5:52AM MST until February 17 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Another winter storm will impact the Sacramento Mountains and
the Black Range Today…
.Another winter storm system is moving through southern New
Mexico today. This system will produce additional snowfall
accumulations to the Gila region including the Black Range, and
the Sacramento Mountains. Periods of heavy snow will be likely,
especially late this morning through the afternoon hours. Gusty
winds and heavy snow may cause whiteout conditions. The
precipitation associated with this system will diminish through
tonight. Additionally, we will continue to experience cold
temperatures through Thursday.
* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations
between 3 to 6 inches across portions of the Gila and Black
Range above 7500 ft, and the west slopes of the Sacramento
mountains. 2 to 4 inches possible across east slopes of the
Sacramento mountains below 7500 ft.
* WHERE…The east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains in south
central New Mexico and the Gila Region including the Black
Range in southwestern New Mexico.
* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest bands of snow will occur
between 10 AM and 5 PM today. Gusty winds and heavy periods of
snow will lead to blowing snow resulting in significant
reductions in visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments