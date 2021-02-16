Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 5:52AM MST until February 17 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Another winter storm will impact the Sacramento Mountains and

the Black Range Today…

.Another winter storm system is moving through southern New

Mexico today. This system will produce additional snowfall

accumulations to the Gila region including the Black Range, and

the Sacramento Mountains. Periods of heavy snow will be likely,

especially late this morning through the afternoon hours. Gusty

winds and heavy snow may cause whiteout conditions. The

precipitation associated with this system will diminish through

tonight. Additionally, we will continue to experience cold

temperatures through Thursday.

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations

between 3 to 6 inches across portions of the Gila and Black

Range above 7500 ft, and the west slopes of the Sacramento

mountains. 2 to 4 inches possible across east slopes of the

Sacramento mountains below 7500 ft.

* WHERE…The east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains in south

central New Mexico and the Gila Region including the Black

Range in southwestern New Mexico.

* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest bands of snow will occur

between 10 AM and 5 PM today. Gusty winds and heavy periods of

snow will lead to blowing snow resulting in significant

reductions in visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.