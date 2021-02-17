Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 1:50PM CST until February 18 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, mainly south of I-10 with
all snow expected for the I-20 corridor and further north. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Locally higher snowfall amounts possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 3 PM CST /2 PM
MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute..
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.
