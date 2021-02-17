Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 1:50PM CST until February 18 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, mainly south of I-10 with

all snow expected for the I-20 corridor and further north. Total

snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a

light glaze. Locally higher snowfall amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 3 PM CST /2 PM

MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute..

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.